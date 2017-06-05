USA official downplays effect of Gulf rift on extremist fight

Stock markets in Qatar and the rest of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council look set to drop on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

“(Qatar has) spread chaos in Bahrain in flagrant violation of all agreements and covenants and principles of worldwide law Without regard to values, law or morals or consideration of the principles of good neighborliness or commitment to the constants of Gulf relations and the denial of all previous commitments”, the statement read.

Qatar’s benchmark stock exchange plunged as much as 8% on Monday. Some of the market’s top blue chips were hit hardest, with Vodafone Qatar, the most heavily traded stock, sliding its 10 per cent daily limit.

Qatar is the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas and has extensive air links with he group of countries that have snapped diplomatic ties.

“While regretting the policies taken by the State of Qatar that sow seeds of sedition and discord among the region’s countries, the UAE affirms its full respect and appreciation for the brotherly Qatari people on account of the profound historical, religious and fraternal ties and kin relations binding UAE and Qatari peoples”.

Qatar is also a member of OPEC, the oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi state news agency SPA said Riyadh had closed its borders, severing land, sea and air contact with the tiny peninsula of Qatar.

But the diplomatic rift could have a serious impact on some business deals and companies in the region, particularly Qatar Airways, which can no longer fly to some of the Middle East’s biggest markets.

2-Preventing Qatari nationals from entering the UAE or crossing its points of entry, giving Qatari residents and visitors in the UAE 14 days to leave the country for precautionary security reasons.