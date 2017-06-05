USA pullout from Paris climate accord a betrayal of humanity’s future

The World Meteorological Organization estimated that US withdrawal from the emissions-cutting accord could add 0.3 degrees Celsius to global temperatures by the end of the century in a worst-case scenario.

Other environmental treaties in which we refuse to take part address critical concerns ranging from toxic chemicals to preserving migratory species. States, cities, and businesses can continue to raise their ambition level.

Coal and cement producers say the Paris accord would put them at a competitive disadvantage and that they too are taking steps to cut emissions.

“Nations are amassing information about future climate conditions as a necessary precondition for competing in the global marketplace”.

Given Mr Trump’s record in office, this was predictable, but what it may do is strengthen the resolve of other countries to do more to save the planet.

“If the USA has to withdraw, it’s better to withdraw completely than be a negative influence”, he said. The United States is among the handful of countries that refuses to ratify the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Trump said participation in the pact would undermine the USA economy, wipe out American jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put America at a disadvantage to other countries.

“It makes no sense to me – a reckless decision, an indefensible decision”.

“A friend of mine likes to say that a thermometer is neither a Republican nor a Democrat”, said Webb, who traveled to Paris for the signing of the accord in 2015 to raise awareness among the public that many evangelical Christians are concerned about climate change.

Some corporations that had supported the Paris agreement were quick to signal that Trump’s decision would not change their plans.

Pruitt also emphasized that the USA has already been reducing carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming.

Almost 200 countries have ratified the Paris agreement.

Parties to the Paris Agreement are supposed to work out detailed rules for implementing the pact by 2018. “The president has made America weaker and the world less safe. It undercuts our civilization’s chances of surviving global warming, but it also undercuts our civilization itself, since that civilization rests in large measure on those two forces”.

“What does the president actually believe on climate change: Does he still believe it’s a hoax?”

The move leaves the U.S.as the third country, with Syria and Nicaragua, outside the massive worldwide pact.

“You know, people have called me a climate skeptic or a climate denier”, he said. “This is likely to cause more migration, political insecurity and less profits for companies”.

“Americans don’t need Washington to meet our Paris commitments, and Americans are not going to let Washington stand in the way of fulfilling it”, Bloomberg said following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

“Our kids and grandkids are the losers in this misguided decision”.

Besides climate change, other issues discussed at the summit included trade, investment, the migration crisis, North Korea and the security partnership in Africa.

The over-the-top critical reaction to this unremarkable event confirms what many Americans, and Canadians, believe.