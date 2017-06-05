USA warns Beijing on South China Sea islands

That’s why we travel to the region.

China’s territorial claims in the resource-rich South China Sea are contested by several nations, the BBC reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has been pressing China aggressively to rein in its reclusive neighbor, warning that all options are on the table – including military action – if North Korea persists with its pursuit of such missiles.

“India has sought to improve its defence partnerships with the U.S., and several regional powers, based on shared concern about the rise of China”, it said.

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada later said she placed “full trust” in the United States, a sentiment echoed by Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne.

North Korea has become a security priority for Washington since Pyongyang vowed to accelerate its nuclear and missile programs, and develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US mainland.

The visit also demonstrated Washington’s commitment to security in the South China Sea and the importance of freedom of navigation there, Tillerson said.

“We are compelled to point out that after change of administration in the United States, and the sanctions as though by inertia remain a constant of American policy and this includes attempts to use them against Russian entities and citizens”, Safronkov said during the security council meeting.

In his speech at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue forum, Gen. Mattis said: “We oppose countries militarising artificial islands and enforcing excessive maritime claims”.

“In short, the rules-based regional order is under challenge”, she said.

Allies around the world have been concerned about the commitment of the United States since Trump took office on January 20 because of his “America First” rhetoric and expectations that he would concentrate on a domestic agenda.

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said delegates were generally reassured.

Lieutenant General He Lei, the head of China’s delegation to the summit, said the “Asia-Pacific situation is generally safe and positive” but warned of “hotspot issues” flaring up from time to time.

“The logic of confrontation may have serious consequences for the Korean Peninsula”.

“We must stand shoulder to shoulder to intensify pressure on North Korea”.

“Individual countries maintain their security through exclusive military alliances, base their security on other countries’ insecurity and do not hesitate to stir up conflict and provoke trouble”.

According to local news, Russia’s deputy UN envoy Vladimir Safronkov said, after the vote that although Russian Federation has supported the UN Security Council resolution 2356, imposing worldwide sanctions on four entities and 14 officials to the sanctions list, including the North’s Strategic Rocket Force that may be contributing to North Korea’s weapons programs but talks with defiant Pyongyang must be resumed to find a political solution.

