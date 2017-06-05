USA warns Iran-backed forces: ‘Immediately’ leave ‘deconfliction zone’ in Syria

The US military says it has bolstered its “combat power” in southern Syria, warning that it viewed Iran-backed fighters in the area as a threat to nearby coalition troops fighting Islamic State. The fighters belong to the same group that the United States attacked May 18 for moving too close to the Tanf base.

US -backed rebels took Tanf from ISIS past year, and regional intelligence sources say they mean to use it as a launchpad to capture Bukamal, a town on Syria’s border with Iraq and an important jihadist supply route, the report said. He said the USA has also increased its presence, including combat power, in that area and that it continues to fly combat air patrols.

The U.S. military dropped about 90,000 leaflets this week warning the Iran-backed fighters inside the zone to get out, a U.S. official said.

“We have increased our presence and our footprint and prepared for any threat that is presented by the pro-regime forces”, Colonel Ryan Dillon, spokesman for the coalition in Baghdad, told journalists by video conference.

According to Dillon, there are “a couple hundred” USA, coalition and partner forces at Tanf.

At this point, U.S. military spokesmen are now insisting that they are specifically scaling up their military presence in Syria just to deal with the threat posed by pro-government forces inside Syria.

In addition to the small group of fighters inside the non-conflict area, the coalition is also concerned about a growing formation of the militia on the edge of the zone, Dillon said.

On May 18, the US dropped munitions on the group outside the zone after they entered the zone and refused to return back outside.

The deconfliction zones are agreed upon between Russian Federation, which is supporting Assad, and the coalition, and are created to stop either side inadvertently striking the other’s forces on the ground and in the air. However, the coalition does not work with regime-aligned forces and does not want to operate so closely to the group, he said.

The sources further said that the army soldiers have now engaged in tough battle with terrorists in Syria’s Badiyeh (desert) towards South to recapture the al-Tanf border-crossing, adding Hasha al-Shaabi tries to go through the army-held regions in Syria to move towards North and open a way to al-Tanf.

“We have not established a deadline for them [to leave]”. This force is seen as threat by the USA -backed coalition.