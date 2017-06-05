USDA offers free summer meals to children and teens

School districts across the Carolinas will offer free meals for kids under 18 this summer.

To fill that void, the Medical University of SC will participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program and offer free breakfast and lunch at two sites on campus to children throughout the summer.

Cincinnati Public Schools is sponsoring the federally funded Summer Food Service Program for Children from May 30 to August 4, at schools, recreation centers and other locations around the district. These programs run from June through August.

To be eligible, a school has to have 50 percent or more of its regular enrolled students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. There’s no enrollment and no cost necessary.

Apple, the Apple logo, iPod, and iTunes are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries. iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc. For a full list, visit the USDA website here.

The KRISTV.COM application is available now on the App Store™ and Android App Store!