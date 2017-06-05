Uttarakhand: Chinese chopper violates Indian airspace

Two helicopters of the Peoples Liberation Army of China were reportedly seen flying over the Indian territory in Barahoti area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district near the India-China border on Saturday, June 3.

The officials said the PLA’s “TupolovTu 153M” aircraft had carried out two or three reconnaissance missions a year ago in the middle sector.

Speaking to the Indian Express, the Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt said, “The helicopters entered the Barahoti region at around 9.15 am and hovered over [Indian territory] for three minutes”.

The incursion was spotted by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and the personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force.

Indian Air Force officials said that the incident had been noted and that the matter was being investigated, The Hindu reported.

“So the helicopter incident is a precursor”, he said. “It remained inside the Indian airspace for almost four minutes”, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt told news agency PTI.

PTI quoted official sources as saying that the choppers, which later returned to the Chinese side, could have carried out aerial photography of Indian ground troops.

Uttarakhand shares a 375 km long worldwide boundary with China in the Pithoragarh, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts. The state government recently has started developing infrastructure in the border areas.