Vanity Fair previews Star Wars: The Last Jedi

This vitally important detail was revealed in Vanity Fair’ new cover story, introducing The Last Jedi‘s main characters with a photoshoot by Annie Leibovitz. There’s also Laura Dern’s character, Vice Admiral Holdo, described as “a prominent officer in the Resistance”, and another new character named Paige, who is the sister of Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico.

“Star Wars” fan are celebrating 40 years since the first movie opened in theaters.

Another black-and-white photo shows Fisher and Mark Hamill relaxing in costume with producer Kathleen Kennedy and writer-director Rian Johnson, along with Fisher’s dog Gary and Hamill’s daughter’s dog Millie.

They also talk about Carrie Fisher’s role; the actress tragically passed away last December after filming her part in The Last Jedi – she’ll have “significantly more screen time” this time around, which is a bittersweet bit of news. This is followed by the Star Wars villains cover, which gives us a look at Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Finally, Luke and Rey look pretty much the same as when we last saw them.

“Our reveal of the latest “Star Wars” film is too big for just one cover”, Vanity Fair said on its website rolling out the four alternative covers.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is scheduled to reach American theaters on December 15.

Additionally, the late Carrie Fisher is seen on her own special edition cover, which is titled The Legacy. She’ll team up with Finn and end up heading to an intriguing planet called Canto Bight, which Johnson says is “a playground, basically, for rich assholes”.

Meanwhile, Kylo Ren still has not shaken off the killing of his father and Adam Driver had this to say about his character: “I feel like nearly everyone is in that rehabilitation state”.