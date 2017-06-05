Varadkar to set up Cobra-style group

On Friday, 38-year-old Leo Varadkar beat his rival, Housing Minister Simon Coveney, to the post with 60 per cent of the votes to lead the biggest party in the coalition government, Fine Gael, according to the BBC.

Mr Varadkar, who came out as gay in the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum, has revealed restoring devolution in Northern Ireland and dealing with Brexit would be his immediate priorities as the country’s new leader. “Once again innocent people have been targeted in the most craven and horrific manner”, he said.

Incoming taoiseach Leo Varadkar will establish a new anti-terrorism Government unit similar to Britain’s COBRA system within his first 50 days of office, writes Fiachra O’Cionnaith of the Irish Examiner.

It was convened by prime minister Theresa May yesterday in the wake of the horror in London.

The meetings are held in the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms – and most commonly in Briefing Room A – hence the acronym COBRA (Cabinet Office Briefing Room A).

“The UK’s COBRA committee deals with major crises such as terrorism”, the statement concluded.

Security status is set at “moderate”, meaning that a London-style attack on Ireland is “possible but not likely”.

“Although Ireland is not at high risk of a terrorist attack, it is important to be prepared for every eventuality”, a spokesman for Mr Varadkar said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan said there was no direct evidence of a threat to Ireland, but told RTÉ: “We’re by no means immune”.

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny was among the world leaders to offer his condolences to the people of Britain following last night’s terror attack that claimed the lives of at least seven people and injured 48 others.