Vauxhall VXR8 GTS-R revealed

Rather than the utterly bonkers ultra-limited 474kW/815Nm GTSR W1 specification auto offered to HSV customers, the Brits will have to make do with the “regular” GTSR version, with a lower, but by no means less ridiculous 435kW and 740Nm from its 6.2-litre supercharged V8. Wider 20-inch forged front wheels house larger six-piston monoblock brake calipers and 410mm discs.

British fans of fast utes will be disappointed as Vauxhall won’t offer the Maloo and is only importing the sedan variant.

The GTS-R will share the standard car’s 6.2-litre supercharged LSA V8 with light modifications resulting in a peak power of 586bhp and 546lb ft of torque (improvements of 10bhp and 1lbft respectively).

Only 15 examples have been shipped to the United Kingdom and are priced from 74,500 pounds, or $129,000, which is $10,00 more than the local list price.

Not only is the auto on which it’s based – the Australian-built Holden HSV GTS – about to go out of production as GM stops building Holdens in Oz, but also as Vauxhall has a new stepmother in PSA.

The Vauxhall VXR8 has been Vauxhall’s performance star bargain for getting on for a decade.

Astute detail spotters will also note that Vauxhall has opted to use the GTS-R name as it first appeared on the original HSV GTS-R, with HSV dropping the hyphen for its 21st century revival calling the local version the GTSR…

The 15 units of this model will be easily distinguished thanks to a new front fascia that includes a splitter, a set of carbon fiber vents, a new rear diffuser, a spoiler with carbon fiber elements, and a new lower panel.

The VXR8 GTS-R will be on display at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed where it will be partaking in the hillclimb twice daily, where ironically, it will debut alongside the Commodore-replacing Insignia Sports Tourer.