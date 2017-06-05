Venus Williams exits French Open after Bacsinszky defeat

Mladenovic often played to the fans, waving her arms to ask for more noise.

In remaining women’s third-round matches, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic brushed aside Germany’s Carina Witthoeft 7-5, 6-1; No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine won 6-4, 7-5 against Magda Linette, and Croatian qualifier Petra Martic upset 17th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 6-1. And as Muguruza walked to the locker room after her defeat, she wagged a finger toward the stands before bursting into tears during her post-match interview.

The 27-year-old Bacsinszky, who had wasted two set points in the first set, frustrated the American by playing a string of drop shots and won the next two sets easily.

But the Spaniard has been repeatedly answering questions recently about whether expectations are different now that she is a major champion and whether that sort of pressure might affect her on court. “I knew I had to change something to beat him today, so I think I made some adjustments to make little better than yesterday”. Isner was the last American man left in the tournament out of 11 who entered.

The 24-year-old Mladenovic never had been past the third round at her home slam – and has never made it beyond the quarter-finals at any other. “We were nearly out of that match today, very lucky to be where we are and just really excited”, said Venus. And we’re in the quarterfinals.

The 14-time major victor is yet to drop a set, conceding just six games in the last two rounds as he strives to become the first man to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam.

Mladenovic could have company in the quarterfinals, though: Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia plays her fourth-round match Monday.

Her victory over Venus means a first-time major champion will be crowned next Saturday.

Rafael Nadal railroaded compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1 6-2 6-2 in a fourth round performance that was also an emphatic statement.

The Swiss, now guaranteed to be the only player to have reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2015, 2016 and 2017, will face local favourite Kristina Mladenovic in the last eight.

Raonic, the No. 5 seed from Thornhill, Ont., was upset by Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 8-6 in the hard-slogging match that stretched four hours and 17 minutes. So far he has lost just 20 games – a record only bettered by the 19 he lost in 2012.