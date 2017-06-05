Venus Williams, Muguruza out; French Open to have first-time Slam champion

Plus, all eight women who play for quarterfinal berths Monday are seeking a first major title.

The hopes of Kiwi doubles No.1 Michael Venus at the French Open will have to wait another day after rain disrupted his third round match. How right those folks were.

She played her typically safe style for much of the match, winding up with 15 fewer unforced errors than No. 8 Kuznetsova. “The risk was rewarded for her”, Williams said.

The 24-year-old Mladenovic never had been past the third round at her home slam – and has never made it beyond the quarter-finals at any other.

“I obviously was a little bit nervous”, Muguruza said.

But the Spaniard has been repeatedly answering questions recently about whether expectations are different now that she is a major champion and whether that sort of pressure might affect her on court. She broke down in tears during her postmatch speech to the crowd, which regaled her with chants of her nickname, Kiki.

The last woman representing France to win the country’s Grand Slam tournament was Mary Pierce in 2000.

Venus Williams has been eliminated from the French Open by 30th seed Timea Bacsinszky after a closely fought contest.

Williams, who turns 37 this month, earned all of those titles at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open. The furthest she’s advanced at Roland Garros was in 2002, when she lost to her sister Serena in the final.

“But confidence-wise, definitely if you win some good wins like I did for these past three matches, it can, not only give me for this tournament but as well for the rest of the season, because for sure there is a French Open, but there is a lot more, as well, hopefully for me”.

In men’s action, nine-time champion Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic both won in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals in Paris for the 11th time, equaling Roger Federer’s record for the professional era. She beat 2010 runner-up Samantha Stosur 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. Sunday, June 4, 2017.

It had been thought by some that experience would prevail here at Roland Garros this year, but the door is now wide open for a player to step up in the absence of previous champions. Mladenovic won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

The 27-year-old Bacsinszky, who had wasted two set points in the first set, frustrated the American by playing a string of drop shots and won the next two sets easily.

“She just played well”.

Bacsinszky will move into the quarterfinals to face Kristina Mladenovic, who upset defending champion Garbine Muguruza earlier on Sunday.