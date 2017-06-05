Venus Williams out; French Open to have 1st-time Slam champ

“I have played well here a number of times”, Williams said afterward.

The French 13th seed is through to just her second Slam quarterfinal – after the 2015 US Open – and will Switzerland’s Timea Bacsinszky for a spot in the last four. I felt lighter, I started practicing better, playing better.

When Muguruza’s complaints about the crowd were relayed to Mladenovic, she said she thought it was just as tough on her, because she had to deal with the burden of thousands counting on her to win.

New Zealand doubles player Michael Venus has won through to the quarter-finals of a tennis Grand Slam for the first time. Throw in the fact that world No. 1 Angelique Kerber, who beat Venus in the semifinals a year ago, is struggling, and it’s not out of the question to picture Williams standing with the winner’s trophy hoisted high above her head.

The 22-year-old Tunisian had taken out No6 seed Dominika Cibulkova in the second round – her first top-10 win – and was looking to enter the second week of a major for the first time. “I wanted the match”. Obviously I can not do 30 days in a row, but I just have to do it before the next Ramadan, for sure.

Bacsinszky goes through to face 15th seed Kristina Mladenovic, who earlier on Sunday beat defending champion Garbine Muguruza.

“She just played well”. I mean, I was trying to really play and put the ball in. “It’s still going. I’d like to just continue to rise”.

For the second year in a row Williams has gone out to the Swiss in this stage of the tournament.

Bacsinszky broke for a 4-2 lead in the second, using the weapon Jabeur had been using against her – a deadly drop shot. The Swiss clinched the match with a delectable drop shot.

Garbine Muguruza did not take kindly to the way spectators pulled for her opponent – her French opponent, mind you – at the French Open.

Kuznetsova will face either 11th-seeded Caroline Wozniacki or American CiCi Bellis in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Frenchman Richard Gasquet said a painful nerve injury in his thigh caused him to retire from his third-round match against compatriot Gael Monfils midway through the third set.

Two weeks past his 21st birthday, unseeded Karen Khachanov of Russian Federation became the youngest man to reach the French Open’s fourth round since 2009, beating 21st-seeded American John Isner 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3). “I think she elevated her game”, Rogers said of Mladenovic’s turnaround. “It’s very important for me to be in the quarter-finals one more time”, said Nadal, who turned 31 on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Bacsinszky, who had wasted two set points in the first set, frustrated the American by playing a string of drop shots and won the next two sets easily. ‘First I don’t have to think about the money, I don’t have to think about anything.