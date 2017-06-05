‘Very Real Concerns’ For 2 More Australians In London Terror Attacks

More details about the London terrorist attack were revealed as police were making progress in identifying the attackers, said a police chief on Sunday night.

The president notes the attackers used a van to slam into pedestrians and then assaulted people with knives.

A member of the public who was accidentally shot in gunfire remains in hospital in non-critical condition.

In London, the investigation continued and a large police cordon remained in place on the bridge and on the south of the Thames River in the Borough Market neighborhood.

The acting USA ambassador to Britain, Lew Lukens, threw his support behind Khan in a series of tweets which also praised the “extraordinary” response from Londoners and emergency services.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called the attacks in London a “horrific terrorist attack”, adding that he will do whatever is necessary to prevent such threats from reaching the United States.

Four French citizens were among the wounded.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 people including children at a concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

“It is time to say ‘Enough is enough, ‘” May said.

“There was a auto with a loudspeaker saying “go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade. and then I ran”, he said.

A charity concert on June 4 was held for victims of the Manchester attack, featuring Grande, Justin Bieber, and other stars.

Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert on Sunday honoring the 22 who died at her Manchester Arena gig proceeded despite the latest terror attack.

The Daily Mail reported that one of the attackers was a 27-year-old Muslim extremist who was previously seen in a TV documentary last year about British extremists.

British broadcaster BBC radio said witnesses described people throwing tables and chairs at the attackers to protect themselves.

After the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months, May said Thursday’s election would go ahead.

Many bystanders credited Vowls with saving lives as he attempted to distract the attackers and ran through the neighborhood yelling out warnings.

An off-duty British Transport Police officer – who confronted the knife-wielding attackers armed only with a baton – was among the injured, officials said.

The Drudge tweet said there were “fears of new terror attack after van “mows down 20 people” on London Bridge“, but the perpetrators, motive, and number of casualties involved in the incident were still unknown.

In response, Mr Trump tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”. We will make adjustments to our deployments in New York City, as needed.

He also went after the Mayor of London, tweeting, “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and mayor of london says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

Dozens of stunned people left the area with their hands on their heads as heavily armed police fanned across the crowded capital.