Victims in Cambria mill explosion identified

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards initially said Thursday morning that 16 people were inside the facility in Cambria when the explosion occurred. Village of Cambria officials later said 17 were inside before revising the number back to 16.

One person was killed and two people remain missing. Twelve were transported to hospitals via ambulances and medical flights.

Authorities say a third body has been recovered from the debris of an exploded corn mill in southern Wisconsin.

One worker was killed and about a dozen others were injured after an explosion at a Cambria, WI corn mill Wednesday night.

“The safety and security of our employees is our top priority”, Didion Vice President of Operations Derrick Clark said in a news release. An OSHA spokesperson said while they are working as quickly as possible, an investigation into the incident could take up to six months.

Dust explosions are a serious problem in handling grain, according to the US Agriculture Department. Goodenow was a forklift operator. The company was reprimanded in 2011 for failing to have an adequate dust explosion protection system. Ethanol Producer Magazine has been unable to determine if the ethanol plant was damaged by the explosion. The records show Didion paid a 3,465 dollar (£2,700) fine and the case was closed in September 2013. OSHA hasn’t cited the plant for anything since.

Emails sent to several Didion officials Thursday and a voicemail left for Vice President of Sales Jeff Dillon by The Associated Press weren’t returned. OSHA investigators are investigating the latest fire. He was quick to play with the kids at the gatherings, she said. Two people were treated at the scene and released. Majority work at the Cambria corn mill plant, Clark said. The small community is about 45 miles northeast of Madison. She says she’s devastated. Four were in the hospital’s burn center, while the fifth was in the trauma and life support center, hospital spokeswoman Emily Kumlien said.

“(The explosion has) impacted our operations but that’s the least of our worries”, he said. Clark said the possible causes for the blast were numerous.

(WISN-TV via AP). In this image taken from a video by WISN-TV, the rubble of a corn mill plant following an explosion is seen, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Cambria, Wis.

Duelle Block, 27, was found dead first, shortly after midnight Thursday, about an hour after the blast.

Richards declined to name the person who died, and said he did not know the details about the type of injuries sustained by those wounded.

Commencement will go on as scheduled at the nearby Cambria-Friesland High School at 7 p.m. Friday after emergency crews declared the area sufficiently stable.

Cambria is approximately 70 miles northwest of Milwaukee.