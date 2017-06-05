Victoria Oil & Gas plc’s (VOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at GMP Securities

Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. (NYSE:APC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BP plc from GBX 550 ($7.06) to GBX 525 ($6.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BP plc during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,013,000.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in BP plc by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 474.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 455.08. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 255.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 535.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 120.65 million.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Looking ahead to earnings forecasts, for the running fiscal period, Wall Street analysts have anticipated that the company will report -0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd.

Further, we can see that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.028760 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.01609. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & global copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at [[permalink]].

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eland Oil & Gas PLC (ELA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.81) price objective on shares of BP plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA)’s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

05/01/2017 – Nostrum Oil & Gas had its “Buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BP plc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

BP p.l.c.is an integrated oil and gas company. The price to earnings ratio for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is -38.625148. Its segments include Cameroon, Russia and Kazakhstan, and Corporate. The Company is engaged in gas exploration, production and distribution in Cameroon.