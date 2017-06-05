Vijay Goel congratulates Team India post clinical win over Pak

India launched their campaign in the Champions Trophy with a resounding 124-run victory over Pakistan here today, extending their dominance over the arch-rivals in major ICC tournaments.

Opener Azhar Ali had given Pakistan a decent platform with a half-century but they were unable to build on it, losing their last seven wickets for 73 runs.

In a match reduced to 48 overs per side after rain interruptions, Pakistan were left needing a revised target of 324 to win.

Pakistan bowled a couple of tidy overs to get back into the game, wickets were still not coming, however, when the rains stopped the game for the second time, India had reached to 173/1 in 33.1 overs.

No member of India’s attack leaked runs the way Wahab had done, with paceman Umesh Yadav, who took three for 30 in 7.4 overs, ending the match when he dismissed Hasan for a duck.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur feels his side was given a “reality check” by India in the lost Champions Trophy clash in Birmingham and the “below-par” show was a result of his players letting the occasion get the better of them. Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) gave a steady start to their side. “My issue is getting out there and really looking to take the game on and just believing in themselves and believing that they can take the game on”, Arthur said. Sarfraz Ahmed (15) and Shadab Khan (14) were the only other batsmen to get into double digits as Pakistan folded for 164, handing India a massive 124-run win.

When asked about the inclusion of an extra seamer in the squad for Sunday’s game, Kohli said, “We made a decision to play an extra seamer against Pakistan purely because of the fact that it becomes a wicket taking option”.

Except opener Azhar Ali, none of the Pakistani batters could stay for a long time at the crease and cope up with the pressure – of the target as well as of the Indian bowlers. Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh also contributed to the score by adding 68 (65 balls) and 53 (32 balls) respectively. Yuvraj is in the team because he is a game changer.

“This is just the start of the tournament and every game is big”. Despite India’s sub-par performance in the field, they still managed to apply the pressure on their opponents.

The left-handed batsman had scored just eight then with the Indian total 204-2.

Sharma went 43 balls without a boundary before cover-driving and pulling Wahab for a four and a six off successive deliveries.

Ravindra Jadeja: As always Ravindra Jadeja was outstanding in the field as he took some superb catches and an awesome run out to get rid of Shoaib Malik who was looking unsafe as he had started going after the bowlers.

When Yuvraj departed lbw to Hasan it led to another upping of the ante, Kohli unfurling some imperious strokes and Hardik Pandya (20no) launcing Imad for three sixes in as many balls in the final over. He slammed 36 off his last 11 balls, ending the innings not out on 81, while Hardik Pandya applied the finishing touches with three consecutive sixes off the last over.