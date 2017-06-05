Vijay Mallya spotted at India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match

The now-defunct Kingfisher airlines honcho, who has been absconding from India since March past year, was on Sunday spotted at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham, watching the India vs Pakistan cricket match.

Mallya, who is facing cases of bank loan defaults to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore by his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is currently out on bail. In another viral photo, Mallya was seen having an interaction with former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

The picture surfaced on Twitter and TOI could not independently verify it.

Vijay Mallya (extreme left in off-white coat) spotted at India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match on June 4, 2017.

Now declared an absconder by the Indian government, he fled the country in March 2016 after his name appeared among 11 others in CBI’s charge sheet regarding Kingfisher Airlines’s unpaid loans to IDBI Bank. Mallya who was recently briefly arrested by the Scotland Yard in London was seen enjoying the game from the stands. After his arrest, Mallya was produced before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court that granted him bail.