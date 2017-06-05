Vikings coach Zimmer returns to work after latest eye procedure

Zimmer missed the first two rounds of organized team activities as he continues to work his way back from eye problems that have affected him since last season.

It’s Mike Zimmer’s 61st birthday on Monday, but the best news he could have received for the day came from his eye doctor. Zimmer missed the first six Organized Team Activities over the last two weeks while he was recovering from an eighth eye surgery related to a detached retina suffered past year.

Zimmer – who was diagnosed with a detached retina on November 1 following the Vikings’ loss to the Bears last season – has had eight surgeries since the incident. The Vikings are coming off of a freaky and disappointing 2016 season, during which they started 5-0 before dropping six of seven games spanning from late October to early December. Minnesota won the NFC North with an 11-5 record in 2015.