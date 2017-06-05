Virat Kohli marks India after Champions Trophy win over Pakistan

Earlier, a dazzling knock by Rohit Sharma helped defending champions India made 319 for the loss of three scalps after losing the toss. Yuvraj smashed 53 off 32 balls.

“And if we can get anything over six and a half runs an over, whatever overs we play, we’ll be able to create some pressure and get wickets in the middle overs”, said Kohli.

Speaking on his innings, Kohli said: “I can say that it was fine till about 40”.

The fielding gaffes began nearly immediately, Ahmed Shehzad fluffing a regulation stop at point, as Sharma and Dhawan cantered along to a 136-run stand under nearly no pressure.

“The way he batted was the way only he can strike the ball”, Kohli said.

“Skill-wise we were clinical, in the field is something we can improve on”. “We need to tighten our fielding to compete hard against the best teams”.

Earlier, put in to bat first, openers Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) provided their side with a flawless start as not only did they blast half-centuries each, but also went on to stitch a huge 136-run stand, thus making them the most successful opening pair in the history of the eight-team marquee event.

The Indian batsmen were particularly brutal on Pakistan seamer Wahab Riaz, who went for 87 runs in 8.4 overs before limping off injured, the most expensive spell of five overs or more in Champions Trophy history. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave the team a good start. “When he got out I took over but I think his innings was the difference”.

Apart from the top order, all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s (20 runs in six balls) cameo at the end also allowed India post a challenging total.

“The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations, and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe. Against other sides, we might use two spinners, depending on their strengths”.

Yuvraj was declared “Man of the Match” for his brilliant batting performance.

“I thought we all batted really well”.

In reply, Pakistan finished on 164 all out in 33.4 overs – opener Azhar Ali’s 50 off 65 balls and Mohammad Hafeez’s 33 off 43 providing the only resistance – and rarely looked in the game. You just have to go and back yourself and tell the opposition that you’re here to attack.

