“They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia … even in America, Latin America”.

President Vladimir Putin compared Russian hackers to free-spirited “artists”, saying they may just be people who wake up one morning, see how their homeland is being maligned in the foreign press and decide to take matters into their own hands.

According to Kelly, Putin also hinted that it is possible Central Intelligence Agency could have framed Russian Federation for the hacking.

"Hackers can be anywhere", he said.

“Hackers can be anywhere”, Mr Putin told U.S. journalist Megyn Kelly in an exclusive interview for the debut of her new NBC primetime show. “Could you imagine something like that?”

Can you imagine something like that?United States intelligence officials have said Russian Federation tried to interfere in the US election by hacking the Democratic Party, in order to help Donald Trump – a charge the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Putin also said that those who uploaded the documents to WikiLeaks made a decision to do so when it was convenient for them after taking into consideration political developments.

Kelly landed the interview for her maiden voyage as host of NBC’s new Sunday newsmag Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly.

At the Friday forum moderated by Kelly, Putin compared the USA blaming Russian Federation for the hacks to “blaming the Jews“.

“I have read these reports“, said Putin. Do you know how many specialists there are who can make it look as if your children sent something from your home IP address?