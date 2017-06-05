Vladimir Putin denies United States intelligence claims, says hackers can be anywhere

Without wasting time on niceties, the former Fox News primetime host asked the Russian President a slew of questions that have been the hot topics of discussion in the USA ever since President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential nomination.

“You and I personally have a much closer relationship than I had with Mr. Flynn”, Putin said to Kelly.

Mr Putin suggested that skilled hackers anywhere, including the United States, could shift the blame for hacking on to Russian Federation. “Where would we get this information from?”

Kelly pushed back at the assertion, saying it sounded like Putin’s attempt to justify his government’s attempts to influence elections. Trump himself has been dogged by questions about any business dealings with Russia as well as reports of a damaging Russian dossier.

The Russian president again denied Kremlin interference in the USA election by hacking Democratic Party emails.

Flynn told the Washington Post in August, 2016 that he did not ask to sit next to Putin or worry about the optics. “I haven’t seen even once any direct proof of Russian interference in the presidential election in the United States”. In the midst of a political battle.”The economy has entered a new phase of expansion”, Putin said at a keynote speech in Saint Petersburg, insisting Russian Federation was “open for joint work, for making good on joint projects that are profitable for all”. When Kelly said that sounded like a justification, Putin said the whole thing was irrelevant anyway. “No proposal like that came to me”.

Were there meetings between Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and members of the Trump campaign?

He told Kelly he barely spoke to Flynn and was only told later who Flynn was. A secret line with Russia could have allowed the Trump transition team and Russian officials to communicate outside of the scrutiny of the departing Obama administration. Trump’s known to change his mind on major issues.

Comey probably will be asked about conversations he had with Trump concerning Russian election meddling and the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Sharp political passions over President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate treaty and his links to Russian Federation brought people onto the streets of cities around the globe on Saturday, mostly to condemn but some to praise him. And I got up and left.

“That’s it”, he said. Do you think I have the time to talk to our ambassadors all over the world every day? “That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr Flynn”.

Other guests at the table included Jill Stein, the US Green Party presidential candidate, and Cyril Svoboda, a former Czech deputy prime minister.