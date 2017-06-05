Vladimir Putin hits back about claims over Donald Trump and U.S. election

The Russian president has also dismissed as “a load of nonsense” the idea that Russia has damaging information on US President Donald Trump.

The Virginia Democrat and other committee members are set to hear from fired FBI Director James Comey at a hearing Thursday. It’s become a centerpiece of the questions swirling around Trump and his campaign and possible ties to Russian Federation.

FILE – In this May 3, 2017 file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. There have been questions about the communications between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.

Russian President Vladimir Putin downplayed his relationship with former U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and brushed off accusations that Russia meddled in the U.S. election during an interview Sunday night with NBC News’ Megyn Kelly.

And Putin denied that Russian Federation had any information on Trump to influence him. “I don’t know. The routine job of an ambassador – do you think that from all over the world or from the United States, the ambassador reports to me every day who he meets with or what they discuss there?”

“Why do you feel you have the right to ask us these kinds of questions? Are you all  have you all lost your senses over there?”

United States intelligence agencies have accused Mr Putin of ordering a hacking and influence campaign to tilt last year’s election in favour of Republican Donald Trump, after the billionaire pledged to boost ties with Moscow. “That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr. Flynn”, Putin said.

“Where would we get this information from?” Did we have a special relationship with him? Putin said. “We didn’t have any relationship at all”.

Mr Trump denies the claims.

This charge – and even more damning suggestions that the Trump administration actually colluded in such an effort – are at the core of a high stakes probe by a US special counsel and congressional committees. Mr Putin said he knew nothing about it and that he had not discussed with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak any meeting with Mr Kushner. “Because if there had been something meaningful, he would have made a report to the minister, and the minister would have made a report to me”.

Putin also said he had very little contact with Michael Flynn, the former USA national security adviser, even though they sat next to each other at a 2015 Moscow dinner. “There weren’t even any reports”.

Putin’s response to this question was predictable and ended with him nearly scolding Kelly for even asking it in the first place.

“For me, this is just incredible. You created a sensation out of nothing”. He then compared US intelligence officials blaming Russian Federation for the hacks to “anti-Semitism and blaming the Jews”. He also alleged that the U.S. actively interferes with electoral campaigns of other countries.

“Put your finger anywhere on a map of the world, and everywhere you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in internal electoral processes”, he said. Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was paid $45,000 to speak at the anniversary gala for the Russia Today television network.

As the Senate prepared for Comey’s appearance, Trump appeared unlikely to try to block him from testifying.