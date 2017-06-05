An oft-published photo of him sitting next to Putin at a gala dinner seems to hint he had close relations.

“We have a lot of Americans who visit us”, Mr Putin said in an interview with USA television network NBC’s Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now conducting an investigation into Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 Presidential election, including whether there could have been any connection to associates of the Trump campaign.

USA intelligence has accused Russian Federation of interfering in the election by hacking the Democratic Committee’s computers and leaking information – a claim that Moscow has repeatedly denied.

Putin also said he had no knowledge of a report by multiple US media outlets of a proposal by Trump son-in-law and key adviser Jared Kushner to set up a secret communications channel with the Kremlin.

The Russian leader was quoted as saying by TV Line that he had not seen any proof of his country’s interference during the USA election and the US intelligence officials had been misled.

President Donald Trump is not getting criticism for his climate stance from at least one world leader: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lawmakers should get the chance to hear from fired FBI Director James Comey – and President Donald Trump "is better served by getting all this information out". Putin said. "We didn't have any relationship at all".

Putin went on to indirectly side with Trump when he blamed the American people of using their wild imagination to draw up political scenarios where their own country officials were colluding with Russian Federation, as a form of extreme protest against their leader. Then, when Kelly pressed with a follow-up question, he said, “I have no idea.I don’t know the routine job of an ambassador”. “Was it so important who leaked it?” he said.Evidence of interference in other elections around the world, most recently in France, have also been traced back to Russian Federation.

“Right now I think we have representatives from a hundred different American companies that have come to Russian Federation”.

Putin said he was unaware of any such discussion and criticized NBC for asking about contacts between the ambassador and the Trump administration. “I was one of the guests there”, he said. They interfered.’ It’s like anti-Semitism: the Jews are to blame, “Putin said through a translator”.

At one point, he even said Russian Federation didn’t care about who heads the U.S.

During an interview with the news network's Megyn Kelly, Putin stated through the NBC News translator: "Hackers can be anywhere". He also alleged that the United States actively interferes with electoral campaigns of other countries.