Vladimir Putin plays down ties to Donald Trump’s ex-NSA Michael Flynn

But his side of the story is clear: You’ve got the wrong suspect.

Comey, who was leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s USA presidential election, was sacked by Trump last month, four years into his 10-year term.

Here’s some key takeaways from the interview.

When Putin denied knowledge of Kislyak’s meetings, Kelly pointed out that he was Kislyak’s boss. “I don’t want to offend anyone, but the United States, everywhere, all over the world, is actively interfering in electoral campaigns in other countries”.

Flynn, a retired general, served as an adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and was Trump’s national security adviser in the White House for less than a month. When Kelly said that sounded like a justification, Putin said the whole thing was irrelevant anyway. Then we talked about some other stuff. And I got up and left.

“This is just another load of nonsense”, Putin said.

Putin said he never met with Trump during the latter’s visits to Moscow, adding that a lot of Americans and companies come to Russian Federation and saying the country doesn’t gather information on them.

Putin said it makes no sense for Russia to interfere, because he says no matter who is president, the Russians know what to expect from a US leader.

Trump has also pushed back against the dossier, saying claims of it were generated by “sick people”.

Mr Putin suggested that skilled hackers anywhere, including the USA, could shift the blame for hacking on to Russian Federation. He said that the loss “harms everyone” and that Russian Federation is “ready to support bilateral business projects, that include equal, constructive partnership and cooperation”.

PUTIN: I didn’t even really talk to him.

“Presidents come and go, and even parties come to and away from power”. Let us know your views in our comments section below. “It wouldn’t make sense for us to intervene”. He, however, suggested that private Russian hacker with “patriotic leanings” could have been involved.

“Hackers can be anywhere”, he added. “They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia.even in America, Latin America”, he said.

United States intelligence officials have said Russian Federation tried to interfere in the USA election by hacking the Democratic Party, in order to help Donald Trump – a charge the Kremlin has repeatedly denied. Could you imagine something like that?