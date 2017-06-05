Vladimir Putin Says the U.S

And Mr Putin denied that Russian Federation had any information on Mr Trump to influence him.

Putin went on to indirectly side with Trump when he blamed the American people of using their wild imagination to draw up political scenarios where their own country officials were colluding with Russian Federation, as a form of extreme protest against their leader.

“Therefore, if someone, and I am not saying that it’s us (we did not interfere), if anybody does influence in some way or attempts to influence or somehow participates in these processes, then the United States has nothing to be offended by”, Putin said. “They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia.even in America, Latin America”. “Where would we get this information from? Have you all lost your senses over there?”

Senators will be grilling fired FBI chief James Comey on Thursday about an Oval Office meeting in February at which, Mr Comey later told aides, Mr Trump asked him to end the investigation into Mr Flynn and possible Russian Federation links.

United States intelligence agencies concluded that Moscow interfered in last year’s U.S. presidential election campaign to try to tilt the vote in Trump’s favour.

In the NBC interview, Putin was asked about reports of Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s attempt to set up a secret communications channel with Russian Federation.

“And they aren’t analyzing the information in its entirety”, he said. Putin rebuffed the accusation.

The alleged dossier claims that Russia’s government possesses compromising financial and personal information about Trump. Putin – who once worked as a KGB recruiter – replied: “Well, this is just another load of nonsense”. “No such proposal ever reached me”.

An adviser to Trump’s campaign and prominent speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention, Flynn was sacked less than four weeks after Trump’s inauguration after claims he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the USA, during the presidential transition. “And I got up and left”, Putin told Kelly.

After Comey’s dismissal, news reports emerged that Trump asked Comey to end the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn during a February meeting in the Oval Office, the day after Flynn was sacked for misrepresenting his contacts with the Russian ambassador, Sergei Kislyak. The public hearing is expected to shed light on his private conversations with Trump in the weeks before his dismissal, including any discussion about the Flynn investigation.

Putin downplayed Flynn’s appearance with him at a December 2015 gala dinner in honour of the Russian television network Russia Today (RT), which U.S. officials consider a state-run propaganda outlet.

“No, I haven’t… because if there had been something meaningful he would have made a report to the minister, and the minister would have made a report to me”.

The program’s one wrinkle, such as it was, involved a segment called “The Kids’ Table”, which kicked off by having children talk about the importance of manners, inter-cut with cable news talking heads interrupting each other and bickering. Do you think, an ambassador from any place in the world or from the U.S. reports to me daily as to whom he meets with and what they discuss? He used to be in the security services.’ That’s it.

“That’s it”, he said. “That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr Flynn”, he added. “We aren’t relaying president’s retweet, as the info is unconfirmed”.

Former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired after allegedly asking him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his Russian contacts, is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate’s intelligence committee. But Putin painted the entire Russian hacking story as the invention of people who hate President Trump and have seen too many spy movies.

Trump has called an FBI investigation into alleged ties between his campaign and Russian Federation a “witch hunt” created to undermine the legitimacy of his 2016 election win.