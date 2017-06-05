Volquez tosses sixth no-hitter in Marlins history

Before the game, Volquez had posted a picture of himself and Ventura, his former Kansas City Royals teammate who was killed in a vehicle crash past year.

“I’m pretty sure he’s in the right place right now, enjoying this moment right now”, said Volquez, who dedicated his no-no to Ventura and Jose Fernandez, the Marlins pitcher from Cuba who died previous year in a boating accident at the age of 24.

Volquez struck out 10, walked two and in a 98-pitch effort.

The last time the Diamondbacks were held without a hit was by Marlins hurler Anibal Sanchez on September 6, 2006. Volquez also almost left the game in the first inning after rolling his ankle in a collision with Rey Fuentes while the pitcher was covering first base. Giancarlo Stanton drew a walk, advanced to second on a hit by Marcell Ozuna and scored on a soft single to shallow left field by Bour.

That’s what backup catcher A.J. Ellis did on Sunday, and that’s what he faced in perhaps the most impressive at-bat for a Miami Marlins player this season. Volquez relied primarily on his sinker and his changeup, which he mostly placed exactly just he wanted it, regardless of the count.

Volquez pitched the rest of the game with a bandaged right ankle, but he thought the injury was much worse when it happened.

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (4-3) is the scheduled starter in Chicago on Monday against the Cubs and RHP Eddie Butler (2-1) as the Marlins begin a seven-game trip. Worley gave up just two hits on the afternoon, but his Marlins teammates couldn't muster enough offense to keep the right-hander from suffering the loss.

While Volquez had never thrown a no-hitter before, he did toss a one-hitter July 19, 2012, in a victory for the San Diego Padres over the Houston Astros. A no-no bid for Pittsburgh in 2014 snapped on a leadoff single in the seventh by Cincinnati’s Devin Mesoraco.

Volquez is the epitome of a baseball journeyman.

The shot at another no-hitter came to a swift end after Daniel Descalso doubled to right to start the game for the Diamondbacks, but the Marlins bullpen shut down Arizona in the latter innings to secure a 6-5 win for the Fish.

The next play was also big as Volquez made a brilliant grab on a comebacker hit by David Peralta that was tracked at 108 miles per hour.

It’s been a frustrating season for Volquez and the Marlins. He is batting sixth as Justin Bour gets a day off. His Game 1 World Series start for the ’15 Royals was an indelible, emotional performance, just hours after learning of the death of his father.

Shipley was called up from Triple-A Reno to make the start for Arizona.

Marlins: 3B Martin Prado (hamstring) has been taking ground balls and is continuing to work his way back, with the expectation remaining that he could return within two weeks.

Shipley (0-1, 6.75) starts for Arizona against Miami’s Vance Worley (0-2, 4.50) in the series finale.