Walker set to sign

Walker, predominantly the first choice at right-back under Mauricio Pochettino, is expected to leave the club this summer with Manchester City a potential destination.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to re-sign Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith, according to reports.

The England global is now preparing for fixtures with Scotland and France respectively, but it has been claimed that City want to push through the transfer once he has returned from worldwide duty.

Pep Guardiola had made the England worldwide one of his main summer transfer targets as he looks to get his squad back challenging for the title.

The two clubs have held discussion over a possible transfer, and City reportedly are ready to meet the asking price set by Spurs’ chairman, Daniel Levy.

City can do that and will also match the player’s wage demands of £100,000 a week to ensure that he opts for them over the other rival offers on the table.

Walker has enjoyed a superb 2016/17 campaign but Spurs probably do not view him as an irreplaceable asset.

The 27-year-old moved to Tottenham in 2009 from Sheffield United and has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the country.