African climate activists have called on the rest of the world to “hold historic emitters like the United States under the watch of Donald Trump to account”, hours after President Trump withdrew his country from the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The money – to be paid by Bloomberg Philanthropies – will help cover a funding gap left by Donald Trump’s decision to yank America out of the climate pact and slash payments for the nation’s share of administration of the agreement. The leaders of Italy, France and Germany rejected Mr Trump’s suggestion that the Paris Agreement be renegotiated.

Putin also said that Trump’s promise to negotiate new conditions for the USA leaves hope for reaching a compromise before the Paris deal is set to take effect in 2021. On Thursday, almost 90 mayors said they would uphold its goals.

“The same nations asking us to stay in the agreement are the countries that have collectively cost America trillions of dollars through tough trade practices and in many cases lax contributions to our critical military alliance”, Trump added. Less motivated by Europe’s anxieties to save the earth than a very direct domestic crisis over appalling environmental degradation, it nevertheless has a strong common interest in attacking the global warming crisis.

However, the co-authors of the MIT study say they don’t support the United States withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and that the figure was taken out of context.

Bloomberg’s charitable organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies, announced Thursday that it would finance the U.S.’ share of the administrative costs of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the mechanism required to keep the almost 200-member nation deal upright. Per capita, Sweden is the most generous and has paid out $60 to the GCF, against $3 for each American, the figures showed.

As former president Barack Obama commented after the Trump statement: “The nations that remain in the Paris agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created”. “Just the opposite – we are forging ahead”.

Wealthy nations agreed to provide $100 billion annually to enable developing nations to move away from fossil fuels and use more renewable energy sources. State Department data for 2015 say that the United States provided $2.6 billion in public funds towards climate finance.

Less finance will dim US influence.

“With the US out of the Paris Agreement, it can not pressure other countries, such as the large emerging economies, to do more”, said Robert Stavins, director of Harvard University’s environmental economics programme. Based on that, he presumably knows a bad deal when he sees one. We’ve stated before that the Paris Agreement falls short of embracing the sort of climate solutions that lift up human rights and the rights of indigenous peoples.