Russian President Vladimir Putin is dismissing as “a load of nonsense” the idea that Russia has damaging information on President Donald Trump and denies having any relationship with him. That’s it. I didn’t even really talk to him. “There are only a few times when Americans come together to watch one thing”, said Peek-Schacht, founder of a civics institute at Lipscomb University in Tennessee. “Are you all – have you all lost your senses over there?” LOOKING FOR “EXACT WORDS” U.S. intelligence agencies concluded in January that Moscow tried to sway the November vote in Trump’s favor.

Trump also said in an interview that he was thinking of “this Russian Federation thing” when he chose to fire Comey.

Warner touted the bipartisan support behind the investigation, and said that rather than chasing any particular story, “We’re going to just follow the facts”.

“I made my speech, then we talked about some other stuff, and I got up and left”, Putin said. Russian Federation has denied involvement, and Trump has denied any collusion between his campaign and Russian Federation.

“It would be unthinkable”, said Sen.

As the committee previewed its game plan, a former top security adviser to Barack Obama attacked Kushner, calling allegations that he attempted to set up back-channel communications with Russian Federation during the presidential transition period “extraordinary, if not mind-boggling”.

The FBI is investigating contacts between Kushner and the Russian ambassadorto the US, Sergey Kislyak, who told superiors in December Kushner had suggested setting up a channel for communication that would be hidden from the US government, as the Washington Post first reported last month.

“Had there been anything significant he would have reported it to the minister”. He also alleged that the USA actively interferes with electoral campaigns of other countries. He said he had yet to see any evidence of Russian meddling and drew a connection between the allegations against Russia and the theory that US intelligence agencies arranged the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing.

There’s been no final decision, and the matter remains under discussion, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. Trump’s known to change his mind on major issues. It will be the first time Comey has spoken publicly since he was sacked by Trump a month ago.

“Clearly, it would be very, very troubling if the president of the United States is interfering in investigations that affect potentially the president and his closest associates”, said Sen. Comey’s testimony was an opportunity to sort out what was real and what was fake, Warner, from Virginia, said in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation.

The Republican senator Susan Collins of ME, also a committee member, said she and her colleagues were working overtime to prepare for Thursday’s hearing.

Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, announced last week with chairman Sen.

Another official said it is questionable whether it would even work to invoke executive privilege to prevent the former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief from testifying about his conversations with the president before Trump fired him considering that Comey is now a private citizen and Trump himself has in tweets and interviews discussed details of his private talks with him.

Trump could invoke executive privilege by arguing that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and that he had an expectation of privacy in getting candid advice from top aides.

But legal experts say the president likely undermined those arguments because he publicly discussed the conversations in tweets and interviews.