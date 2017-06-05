Warner wants to know if Comey pressured to halt Russia probe

WASHINGTON-The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee said Sunday there is no “smoking gun” so far showing collusion between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign in an effort to influence the 2016 election, adding that hearings this week will be crucial to congressional investigations into the matter.

The senator also said he thinks Trump would be on “shaky ground legally” should he use executive privilege to prevent fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying in front of Congress. On CBS, he said he’ll be asking Comey “what kind of pressure appropriate, inappropriate, how many conversations he had with the president about this topic, did some of these conversations take place even before the president was sworn in?”

“There is a lot of smoke”. We have no smoking gun at this point.

“There’s a lot of smoke”.

That would be very concerning to me.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that there is no specific threat to the US related to the terrorist attack in London.