Warren Gatland questions travel arrangements after worrying Lions performance

“Well negotiations for the new global calendar are really only in their infancy and we’re just going to have to be a part of those negotiations”, said Spencer.

“I think there’s some aspects like Warren said we need to improve (from Saturday), but there’s a lot of positives we took and looked to implement, that were there for us to see”.

The centre hopes that this will help the side begin to take their chances, having missed a number of opportunities to score on Saturday as they were held up four times when crossing the try line, which ultimately led to the nervy finish and narrow victory when the Lions could have been out of sight.

Whangarei – The British and Irish Lions may have been widely rubbished for a sub-par performance in their New Zealand tour opener but they won respect for restoring old school values in a professional era. “We want to be tested“, the Welsh flanker said. Next time I get an opportunity I want to get out there and play again.

“It was very calm at half-time, which was good”.

“We stepped off the plane and were straight into it”. It will be the first of three matches there for us and we know the atmosphere will be outstanding.

“We would be a lot more anxious if we weren’t creating opportunities, but we created a lot”.

“We just want to make sure he’s developing but he’s earned the right to start for us this week”.

There was another long journey for the Lions on Sunday after they made their way further north to Waitangi Treaty Grounds for an official welcome from New Zealand the night after their games in Whangarei, meaning a longer route back to Auckland.

Williams is confident he will be ready to face the Lions, though the Blues will pitch in TJ Faiane if New Zealand’s powerhouse cross-code centre does not pull through.

While some in the New Zealand media have been happy to slate and write off the Lions already, on the back of a single performance, it seems both rash and short-sighted to believe this is anywhere near as good as the Lions will play during the series.

From the outset, the Barbarians showed their intentions, a short kick off regathered and the Lions were immediately under pressure as the Barbarians attacked at every opportunity, Bryn Gatland prominent with his kicking game and directing his side around the park as the Lions struggled with cohesion and the early pace.

“The fact that Ken has captained the Scarlets, and they won the PRO12, and given his global experience and leadership, and the impact he has made on the squad in the last few weeks, it was an easy decision for us to make”.

“That was brilliant. The day and the setting made it even more special”. Selected alongside the experienced Alun Wyn Jones in the second row, he was one-eighth of a pack that failed to dominate. “All the players came out of there in awe really”.