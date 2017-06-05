Warriors beat Cavaliers in Game 2 of National Basketball Association finals

“See, that’s the big part for me, you know, he blocks a shot and start talking”, Green said.

The best-of-seven series now shifts to Cleveland for two games, with Game 3 Wednesday.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is back.

LeBron James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists to tie Magic Johnson’s record with his eighth career Finals triple-double. Love added 27 points and Kyrie Irving had 19.

Curry had a triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. But with Klay Thompson coming alive at the offensive end to partner with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, the Warriors’ firepower was too much to overcome. But Durant is a 7-foot pterodactyl, who has only gained strength and defensive guile during his first decade in the league. “You can talk like 15-0 or whatever he did, but the team was just falling apart at the seams, and so I just had to get back to make sure we righted the ship”. And we’re a full group when he’s out here.

Kerr said he decided Sunday morning that he was able to return to coaching after being sidelined by constant pain because of complications following a pair of back surgeries almost two years ago.

The 51-year-old Kerr underwent a procedure to fix a spinal fluid leak on May 5 at Duke University but was still experiencing debilitating symptoms such as pain and headaches. To say pick up the slack is kind of a ridiculous term because he’s a great player, an MVP, one of the best players in the world. But one has to wonder – if the Warriors go on to sweep the seemingly out-matched Cavs in these Finals, just how fulfilling will it be for Durant?

Steve Kerr received a rousing ovation Sunday night (Monday morning Manila time) as he returned to the bench at last. On Sunday, Curry had James on the perimeter and with a series of dribbles and spin moves the Warriors point guard had LeBron dancing in circles before Curry converted a layup. Three -for-16, notwithstanding, that’s what. the numbers are going to show that, but the defence was tremendous, his decision-making with the ball, drive and kick game, he made great decisions all game, played with force.

With 4:06 left in the third quarter Sunday, Thompson hit a three off a Curry assist to put the Warriors up by 12. And the way he’s handled this whole thing is incredible, just the humility and yet the confidence with which he took the reins.

Their largest lead of the third was 16. The Cavaliers gave them a run in the first half, but they just couldn’t keep up as the third quarter wore on.

It only grew from there.

Durant’s 2016 OKC Thunder had the 2016 Warriors on the ropes in this past year’s Western Conference Finals, eventually blowing a a 3-1 lead.

“‘. Maybe get a little teary-eyed. It was 2-0 previous year, we lost”. That’s what they do.

It’s going to take another rally for that to happen again. But if that’s on James’ mind, he isn’t sharing it.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed home in a familiar spot after the first two games of the NBA Finals.