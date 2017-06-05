Warriors beat Cavs 132-113, take 2-0 Finals lead

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-113 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, taking a 2-0 series lead. However, even with Curry not scoring a single point in the second quarter, the Cavs could only shave three points off the lead as Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and some nice play off the bench kept the ship afloat.

If “King” James and the Cavaliers don’t take advantage at Oracle Arena, the Warriors will stretch their National Basketball Association playoff win streak record to 14 games and could become the first champions to run undefeated through the playoffs by winning Wednesday and Friday in Cleveland.

“It was a great moment for him and for the crowd, everybody showing their appreciation for all he’s been through”, Warriors guard Stephen Curry told reporters after the game. “So it’s good to have him back over there”.

“We love (Kerr’s) presence”. We love his voice. “And we’re a full group when he’s out here, so that means a lot”. If Cleveland manages to win Game 3, all the talk of last year’s collapse will add pressure to Golden State that they haven’t had to deal with thus far. LeBron James was first to it, with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists. But even with James playing like that, Kevin Love tossing in 15 points the Warriors committing 13 turnovers – more than triple the amount they had in all of Game 1 – Golden State still led 67-64 at halftime. “Much more physical today than we were in Game 1”. I know that comes from just always working on your game, always trying new things. After beating the Cavs by 15 in Game 1 of last year’s Finals, the Warriors chose to one-up themselves by clobbering Cleveland 113-91 on Thursday.

Kerr has not coached from the bench since the second game of the first round of the playoffs due to pain associated with complications from back surgery.

“I’m going to pull out the “Win one for the Gipper” speech”, Kerr joked. “Probably show that. Maybe get a little teary eyed”.

“They’re going a good job of sending two or three guys to box me out”, Thompson said. The Cavs’ second-best offensive player was silent for large stretches of the game, finishing with 19 inconsequential points on 8-for-23 shooting. “He’s been such a big piece of our success the last three years, obviously”, James said.

He missed it so much that, in the most stunning move of the playoffs, he fought his way back to the sidelines for the Warriors’ victory in Game 2 of the Finals on Sunday, after he was out for the Warriors’ previous 11 contests. For Golden state, it’s Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia. Fouled Out-None. Rebounds-Cleveland 41 (James 11), Golden State 53 (Durant 13).

The amusing thing (perhaps not for the Cavs) is that it’s hard to say who led the way for Golden State on Sunday night. He said before the game: “The intention is to coach tonight and the rest of the series“.