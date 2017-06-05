Warriors beat Cavs to take 2-0 Finals series lead

The Warriors outscored the Cavs in all four quarters. Join the King James Gospel team!

Green shared the postgame press conference table with Kevin Durant, and both players were initially perturbed at a question about Green restraining himself emotionally. “Sometimes it’s as simple as more effort”.

Curry recorded his first career postseason triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, helping Golden State take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. He just came out aggressive and was pushing the issue.

James: No, I’m good. “The last few days have been hard”. “And you are talking two of the greatest players that we got in this world locked in the way they are, that’s why we’re up 2-0”. Particularly in the second half.

After leading by three at halftime, the Warriors used a huge third quarter to extend the lead to 14, and continued to build for a 132-113 victory at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Reserves Deron Williams and Kyle Korver who were picked up mid-season specifically for this moment, failed to trouble the scoreboard and will need to do more offensively if Cleveland is going to challenge the Warriors. But you naturally gravitate to that. In game one, LeBron was outplayed by Kevin Durant.

“But definitely when he’s making shots, and a lot of timely shots tonight, they were huge”.

Said Shaun Livingston, “It’s good to have him back”.

Whatever hole Klay Thompson crawled out of, it was quickly filled by Kyrie Irving. “And we forced them to 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good, so we’ve got to be much better, too”. We used to call them “Bastard Screens”.

“It’s very hard to win on the road and I’ve been fortunate to be able to do that in my career”. Their defense maintained which is risky because they’re due to breakout.

Going back to last season, nine of the last 11 games between Golden State and Cleveland have been decided by double digits. Green would go on to shoot six of them, however, and make three, two in the first quarter alone. “But Golden State can play better”. If the duo shines once again in Game 2, the problem will only multiply for the Cavs.

Kerr is back coaching the Golden State Warriors after more than six weeks, feeling well enough that he plans to coach the remainder of the NBA Finals. I thought [Cleveland] was more on its heels in Game 1 defensively. I think at the end of the day, I think everyone talks to officials. We have to figure out a way to get him going early. Make Golden State take contested jump shots. You’re in your own bed, own facilities and things of that nature. However, as previous year showed us, you should never count these Cavaliers out. I said, ‘Have fun.’ It’s supposed to be fun. If you want to run up and down, particularly in this building, with this team, you want to have a controlled fast break at times. Then our ball movement and our flow allows everyone else to get baskets as well. “They’re just going to muck the game up and be physical”. Love showed effort throughout the game, which is more than what can be said for some others on the team.

