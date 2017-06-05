Warriors cruise to Game 2 win

(John G. Mabanglo/Pool Photo via AP).

Golden State has extended its record 14-game winning streak in the National Basketball Association playoffs to take a 2-0 lead over Cleveland in the finals series.

Just as Golden State did in Game 1, the Warriors turned on the jets after the halftime break, outscoring the Cavaliers 35-24 in the third quarter – behind 12 points from Curry and nine from Durant – to give Golden State a 102-88 lead after three quarters that made the final 12 minutes of the game nearly moot.

For his part, James said his attitude about a playoff game doesn’t change whether he is playing before supportive fans in Cleveland or crowds yelling against him on the road.

Curry went 10-for-10 at the free throw line and scored 15 points as Golden State took a 40-34 lead in the highest-scoring NBA Finals first quarter in 50 years and the second-highest ever.

“It got a little out of control toward the end, but we’re not anxious about that”, James said.

Kevin Durant blocking a Kevin Love jump hook at one end and finishing an awkward off-balance shot over two defenders at the other, the breadth of his talent in about an eight-second clip. “And they still beat us pretty good”.

“The second half we settled in and just tried to play better and played tougher on defense”, Durant said.

The Warriors lead the NBA Finals 1-0 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. During the regular season, Love averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in two games against the Warriors. “They capitalised. And we get a couple days to see what they did and see what we did wrong and how we can be better in game two”. Like, there’s a guy named Steph Curry! It’s the third quarter in particular that has undone the Cavs.

Despite rumours of his return swirling around Warriors practice on Saturday, Kerr’s status remained a mystery until just hours before Game Two. Kevin Love tries but can only do so much in space.

But the Warriors are much more than just Durant, of course.

However, the fact that Thompson finally broke out of his shooting funk on Sunday night only bodes well for the Warriors’ explosive offense that scored 132 points on 51.7 percent shooting from the field including 41.9 percent from the beyond the arc behind an NBA Finals record 18 made three-pointers. “We’ve got a great opportunity in front of us and we’ve got to seize it”. “Right now, individuality means absolutely nothing when it comes to this team sport”, James said. “We can do better job of getting him going early”. That would make one heck of a story.

Starting center Tristan Thompson has had two subpar games, finishing Game 2 with eight points and four rebounds. He even joined Magic Johnson and Jerry West as the only players to reach 300 career assists in the finals.

“As I told you guys when I stepped aside in Portland, I don’t know what happened”, Kerr said. “I’ve just got to keep battling”.

James was in full attack mode for most of the first 36 minutes of the game and only then did he start to slow down a little.

After a disappointing loss in game one, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to rebound and even the series before heading home to Cleveland. They had a certainty about them that they’d play better than they had in the opener of these NBA Finals. “We made a lot of mistakes; they capitalized”.

The total has stayed at the opening number of 221½, five points lower than the opening number in Game 1.