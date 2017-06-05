Warriors dominate Cavaliers again, take 2-0 series lead

But this time the Warriors’ two MVPs had help from Klay Thompson (22 points) and Draymond Green (12 points, six rebounds and six assists), who both struggled to find their outside shooting touch in Game 1. In the team’s Game 1 win over Cleveland last Thursday, Thompson shot 3-for-16 from the field. Good luck with that.

With Curry also making a triple-double, it was only the second time in play-off history that opposing players have achieved the feat in the same game – the first coming in 1970 by New York Knicks’ Walt Frazier and Milwaukee Buck’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Assists-Cleveland 27 (James 14), Golden State 34 (Curry 11). But they haven’t seen a team like these Warriors, because nobody has.

The Warriors lead the series 2-0 after two dominant wins on their home floor.

Durant delivered, using his length and surprising strength to snag 13 rebounds, plus block five shots. Kyrie Irving repeated the Cavs would not waver.

After missing 11 games due to complications from a back surgery, Kerr returned to the Warriors bench and got a massive ovation when he walked out on the court pregame and was shown on the video board in the arena (you can see that above). The Warriors seemed to win the battle for loose balls, exploited their depth advantage by playing seven reserves and had the edge on the glass, finishing with a 53-41 advantage.

Curry also produced a highlight where he made James look silly, the same way James made Curry look foolish in Game 6 a year ago when he blocked Curry’s shot and shouted a few choice words at the reigning two-time MVP. Curry had a triple-double – no mean trick for a 6-foot-3 guard – with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

“He’s a great defender”, Curry said.

“I was rushing to begin with”.

Kerr also deadpanned about Brown: “I just think the numbers are totally deceiving”.

“We have to figure out a way to get him going early”. Irving and Love will be feeling the pressure to make better decisions, but others including Thompson, Iman Shumpert, JR Smith and Kyle Korver must stand up or it could be another blowout. The highlight of the night was this dazzling dribbling display he used to get the best of LeBron in a third quarter one-on-one matchup.

This is the third straight time the Cavaliers and Warriors have met in the Finals. He was leading all scorers at the half with 18 points. “But for the most part we just try to play hard and try to play smart every possession down”. Obviously, his teammates have to provide some support. But James, who was well on his way to an epic performance, should have taken matters into his own hands. “The team was falling apart at the seams (laughter), so I just had to get back”, he said, “and make sure we righted the ship”. “The game is still fresh”. “We have not lost, so that’s a good indication that it was not a distraction”. To avoid any contact, LeBron James had to move to his left while walking toward the visitors’ locker room.