Warriors go 2-0 up over Cavs in NBA Finals

The 51-year-old American, last year’s NBA Coach of the Year, made the announcement less than two hours before the tip-off of game two of the best-of-seven championship series against visiting Cleveland. Curry had a triple-double – no mean trick for a 6-foot-3 guard – with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

LeBron James submitted a triple-double – 29 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds – to lead the Cavaliers.

James, of course, had his moments, too, tying Magic Johnson for most triple-doubles in National Basketball Association history and impressing soccer star Neymar Jr. with a particularly impressive slam in the first half.

Golden State is up by double digits again, 83-73 after the first 3 minutes of the third quarter in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

As past year, the Cavaliers trail 2-0 heading into two games at the Quicken Loans Arena. Against any other team, LeBron played well enough to win, which is why it’s so worrisome his effort wasn’t enough to even make it a close game. Since 2015, when he had two surgeries, the coach of the Golden State Warriors has been dealing with migraines and nausea – products of spinal leaking.

Game Three is in Cleveland on Wednesday (Thursday NZT). “It motivates us to win for him”. “But I understand the road is very challenging, especially when you get to this level”. “Much more physical today than we were in Game 1”.

Kerr had been absent from the sidelines since Game 2 of the Warriors’ opening-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

A big sequence got the Warriors there: Kevin Love made a 3-pointer to get Cleveland within five, but Draymond Green answered with a 3 for the Warriors and then Stephen Curry sliced his way through LeBron James and Love for a layup.

“The second half, we settled in and just tried to play better and played tougher on defense”, Durant said.

The difference, of course, is Kevin Durant, who after two games is the clubhouse leader for Most Valuable Player in the series.

On that third-quarter drive, James had little help as Love got there late.

James has 18 points, 10 assists and six rebounds already.

Having Kerr there sure did – the Warriors felt whole again.

“I approach every game the same way, no matter if I’m at home or on the road”, James said. And we’re a full group when he’s out here. He attended the pregame news conference Sunday and said he had not yet told his players that he would be back coaching, though he said they knew in recent days that he was improving. Curry’s 10 first-quarter free throws equaled Paul Pierce for most in a Finals quarter.