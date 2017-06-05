Warriors go up 2-0 in another blowout win over Cavs

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were still there, greatness extended to Game 2 and Golden State’s 132-113 victory over Cleveland at Oracle Arena that was worth a 2-0 lead on another night when a lot went right and wrong.

When the Warriors’ coach took the podium to address the media before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, it was Steve Kerr, not Mike Brown, who nestled into the seat.

James, by the way, had a triple-double himself – 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds – but he had to expend more energy to get his points, largely bullying his way to the basket. They had a 3-1 lead over Cleveland in last year’s Finals before the Cavs stormed back to win it in seven games.

“As I told you guys when I stepped aside in Portland, I don’t know what happened”, Kerr said.

Thompson converted an inbounds play into a hoop and Durant scored on a drive.

The Cleveland coach says Kerr is someone he respected even before he started coaching and is glad Golden State has its leader back.

Thompson’s stellar defense on Irving continued but Thompson also showed some life on the offensive end, shooting 8 of 12 for 22 points after struggling in Game 1.

LeBron put up an impressive stat line of 28 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists, but he wasn’t the dominating force on the court that Cavaliers fans are accustomed to seeing.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points in the opener and Love had a big day in Game 2, but starters Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith have been almost invisible and the bench has offered little help. Stephen Curry contributed 10 rebounds, 11 assists and a steal, recording his first triple double in the NBA Finals.

He was even seen huffing and puffing as he went to the bench at one point in the third quarter. The speedy Warriors fast break proved more than Cleveland could silence.

The key one came late in the third quarter after Cleveland cut the deficit to four points. The Cavaliers will have plans to tackle Warriors’ duo.

Kevin Durant had 33 points and hit 4 3-pointers Sunday night. Kerr has been dealing with pain associated with complications from back surgery.

Curry provided the coach more than a glimpse of his greatness from up close after Kerr had been watching games from the locker room while speaking to his players beforehand and at halftime. Golden State G Klay Thompson played in his 78th career playoff game, breaking a tie with SG Jeff Mullins for the most in Warriors franchise history. And his defense is the reason why we we’re one of the best defensive teams in the league as well.

“That’s testament to where he has kept his team together and helped them overcome tough situations and still come out on top”, Brown said.