Warriors’ Green focused on keeping a cool head

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors battle LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals rematch on Sunday night.

After a strong showing on the glass in Game 1, will Kevin Love continue to be a force inside when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals tonight?

“They won two games”, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said, “now we’ve got to go home and regroup”. The Cavaliers lost Game 1 at Golden State last spring and fell down 3-1 before coming back to win the series, and James is not panicking.

Translation: Do anything and everything possible to stop Kevin Durant from driving through the paint and dunking at will with nobody even around him. “But I don’t feel wrong for what I did at all”. “In some ways it’s just us focusing even that much more on the game plan and knowing how we have to play this Warriors team”. “Our defensive effort allowed us to work through that struggle on the offensive end and keep a lead and just build the flow up”, Curry said during an ESPN interview. “They got downhill, got to the spots where they wanted to go”, Love said. But after the game, he said he felt fine and just needed some food and wine two feel better. It didnt matter who I was guarding, I was trying to make it tough on them just to get a good look..

Multiple sources told cleveland.com that James was upset over having to wait for the Warriors to finish talking after Game 1. These are very different teams, but we’d be silly to count out the Cavs at this point in the series.

The Cleveland coach says Kerr is someone he respected even before he started coaching and is glad Golden State has its leader back.

Durant and Curry had 15 points apiece for the Warriors in the half.

Not that they’re discussing it. The Cavs, meanwhile, committed 20 turnovers, leading to 21 points for Golden State. And there is no doubt he would have been eager to go against the team that jettisoned him to the Mavericks to make room for Durant. The Cavs were the best three point shooting team of all time, breaking the record for three pointers made in a season.

Cleveland shot 11 for 31 from long range and the Warriors 12 of 33.

The amusing thing (perhaps not for the Cavs) is that it’s hard to say who led the way for Golden State on Sunday night. Former Golden State Warriors head coach Al Attles, left, accepts the NBA Coaches Association’s Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award from Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle during the first half of Game 2 of baske.

It’s easy to say “We’re going to take this away” and the Cavs are certainly capable of doing that but in taking something away they leave themselves open to something else. “We play that same game in Cleveland, there’s no way we win”. “You just can’t forecast that”.

Asked if one thing stood out from Game 1, James responded with a two-letter answer: “K.D”.

To put that streak into context: these NBA Finals are the 30th playoff series James has participated in since that series against the Magic. “So if we limit them to one shot per possession, we can control the pace a lot better and honestly still play at a high tempo”.

‘So a lot of people have said this to me, and maybe I am made up differently, I’m not looking at this as Cleveland fired me twice, this is the time to get back at them, or is there any extra incentive?’ Brown said. I can take those. We have to be aggressive getting to the basket or making the right passes and right play. Those are like pick sixes.