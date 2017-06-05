Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to coach Game 2

Everything was going the Cavs way.

James would finish up with 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds and that wasnt even the most impressive line of the night.

Like he has done on so many other occasions, Curry absolutely owned the third quarter. Cleveland trailed by only three points at halftime. Without Thompson’s 3s, the Warriors are looking at a much different game. He even made a shot while falling to the ground. He pushes the ball relentlessly… I think he was 3-for-16 last game.

But on a night where Draymond Green’s foul trouble sapped his usual impact and saddled him on the bench, Durant’s two-way dominance may have been the game’s most important factor.

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson scored his first points of the series on a driving dunk midway through the first quarter. He hadn’t shot well in the Finals, well, ever, having been under 35 percent his past four Finals games dating to a year ago. He also made a handful of questionable decisions resulting in a team high eight turnovers. And tonight he shot 14 free throws, so that’s huge for us. This type of interview format doesn’t help, as LeBron James skipping the podium reminded us.

But Warriors forward Kevin Durant scored 33 points and had 13 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals. Thirteen first-half turnovers by the Warriors ultimately became so what stats no one spoke about. And you’ll recall that the Cavs were down 2-0 in the 2016 Finals before they came back to win the series in seven.

Despite rumours of his return swirling around Warriors practice on Saturday, Kerr’s status remained a mystery until just hours before Game Two.

The 38 points tied Durant’s personal record for a playoffs game.

Led by 14 helpers from James, the Cavs had 25 assists in Game 2 and cut their turnovers to nine.

Rather than reach back to last year’s championship comeback for a confidence boost, James’ focus is on figuring out what Cleveland must do to change its fortunes against a Warriors team that is fresher and far more unsafe this year, thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant.

There was a lot of positive reaction to the news of Kerr’s return.

“Yeah it was a welcome back, coach. It was 2-0 past year, we lost”. The answer was no. But just trying to be aggressive and enjoy this moment, man, just playing in The Finals and the journey is unbelievable. They’re going to be way more aggressive in the pick-and-roll on the offensive end and defensively. He pushes the ball relentlessly, and obviously he got going there in the third after a poor first half. The Warriors took what felt like a commanding 2-0 lead over the defending champions with a second straight blowout victory.

Klay Thompson finally busted out of his postseason long slump offensively, just as Kerr predicted before the game. But the rest of the team offered very little, combining for 7-for-31 shooting, 24 points and 20 rebounds. “We have to continue that if we want to win the series”. It’s pretty much impossible to stop all four of those players if they’re playing well. As Thompson struggled, Curry experienced a God-like playoff run, shaking the silly narrative that the biggest stage might’ve been too big for him after what happened last June.

And by the looks of it, that could be the story of the series as a whole.