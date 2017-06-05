Warriors headed to Finals, but Steve Kerr is still ‘day by day’

They got there with four-game sweeps of Portland, Utah and San Antonio in the Western Conference playoffs, thus becoming the first team in National Basketball Association history to carry a 12-0 record into the finals.

Although competitive games have been rare during this year’s playoffs – especially games involving the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers – some critics thought it was still out of line for a superstar player to suggest fans should consider switching the dial if they haven’t been entertained.

The Warriors will have home-court advantage when the finals start on June 1.

With the Warriors sweeping the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, they have advanced to their third straight NBA Finals and await the victor of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The last time the Warriors Big 4 lost a game together, was on February 4th in Sacramento. Kevin Durant also impressed for the Warriors shooting 29 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge, arguably San Antonio’s most important player after injured star forward Kawhi Leonard, scored just eight points and did not play in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Curry led the charge for the Warriors, scoring 36 points on 14-for-24 shooting.

Despite this being Manu Ginobili’s possible final game, at every moment in which the Spurs seemed to have some life, the Warriors responded with a basket on the other end that would silence the crowd.

The Spurs were led by Kyle Anderson with 20 points, followed by Ginobili with 15 points. “Just day by day”, Kerr told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears, when asked about his status after the Warriors completed a sweep of the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night in the Western Conference finals.

Spurs: Ginobili had come off the bench in 55 straight playoff games prior to his start in Game 4. Golden State swept through the West undefeated at 12-0, and they will take on the victor of the East (we all know it will be Cleveland).

Ginobili, at 39 years old, will be a free agent this offseason and has said he would consider retirement, though he doesn’t have his mind made up.

“There are things on both sides of the ball that we can clean up, and that’s what’s, I guess, got our guys’ attention or focus”, Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown said.

“Our chemistry is getting better and better”, Durant said after the game.

“I kind of honestly feel that we’re on a mission”, said Lacob. “They’ve been the best team in the west for the last few years and they proved it again”. I think weve been doing a great job of that.. “I’ll just leave it at that”.