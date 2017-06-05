Warriors hosting Game 2 of NBA Finals

For the second year in a row, they’re down 2-0 in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. We’ve been here. The guys that were here past year understand it’s the hardest thing to do is to try to close out a series and we’ve got two more games to go.

In one play in the 4th, Durant blocked Love that set off a fastbreak ending with a Durant basket.

“There were certain points where they were getting hands on balls, deflections, and being first to the 50-50 balls. So that means a lot”.

But Golden State approach history with caution. Kevin Durant (38 points, eight rebounds, eight assists) and Stephen Curry (28 points, 10 assists, six threes) were dominant, and that was enough for Golden State to get a head start in these Finals.

The other end of the court has been more of a challenge this postseason for Thompson, who has posted two of the top seven 3-point seasons in National Basketball Association history the past two seasons and is a 42 percent shooter for his career from long range.

“We have to have the mindset of a must win, because (Thursday’s) great game nearly means nothing if we lose on Sunday”.

And he chose to leave for the team that presented not just the best chance to win, but the best way to do it.

Cleveland has had no answers for two games, and if they don’t find some by Wednesday, this series could be very, very short.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr returned to the bench for the first time in these Finals after experiencing complications following back surgery.

“I’m going to pull out the “Win one for the Gipper” speech”, Kerr joked.

“So I’m here now and everything happened in the past, it happened, and I learned from it and hopefully it makes me better this time around”. The Warriors played like it was game on. Although Curry can be a disruptive defender, it put him in situations he wasn’t comfortable with by forcing him to either navigate his way around multiple screens or switch onto Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in isolation. James simply needs more help if Cleveland’s up-tempo strategy is going to have a prayer.

In the first part of the clip below, you can hear someone yelling “Brick!” before Durant shot his free throw, and see the player staring them down afterwards.

It wasn’t Durant doing the talking. “We’ve been unable to get any money on the Warriors“.

Now, Golden State is headed to Northeast Ohio needing just two more – yet don’t count on anybody considering this series close to done. The Warriors lead the series 1-0 after rolling the Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1. “So with me going out, it wasn’t like we were going to skip a beat with him right there taking over my minutes”.

“To me, it seemed like it’s personal for both of them”, Green said.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points in the opener and Love had a big day in Game 2, but starters Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith have been almost invisible and the bench has offered little help.

To say the Cavaliers’ role players underperformed in game one of the National Basketball Association finals would be a massive understatement.

It didn’t matter in the end. He stoned a Channing Frye pick-and-roll layup attempt later in the first quarter, swiped a LeBron James’ driving floater out of bounds in the second quarter and rose to redirect an Iman Shumpert flying dunk attempt in the third, just after Green had left the game and he pushed to the center spot. Cleveland shot 3 of 20 on 3s in the first half and 8 for 29 total.

Struggling with turnovers and defensive communication, the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers are counting on learning from their mistakes to fight their way back in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are far from average – especially with Klay Thompson back, scoring 22 and hitting 4-of-7 from three.