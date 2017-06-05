Stephen Curry dribbled every which way and beat LeBron James to the rim in a move reminiscent of his recent MVP magic, and the Golden State Warriors grabbed a 2-0 lead in the National Basketball Association finals by downing the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-113 Sunday night in Coach Steve Kerr’s return to the sideline after a six-week absence. He hasn’t been on the sidelines since April 19.

He waved to the fans who roared when he walked onto the floor shortly before the start.

When Kerr took a leave of absence during Golden State’s first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers, he made it clear he wouldn’t return until he felt confident there wouldn’t be an immediate setback, per Tim Kawakami of the Bay Area News Group.

Golden State’s other Splash Brother has made far more brick sounds than swishes so far this postseason but it’s work on the defensive end that has stood out most and been a major factor in the Warriors leading Cleveland 1-0 in the NBA Finals after three straight series sweeps to open the postseason. “They know I’m doing better”. Last couple weeks have been good in terms of running practice, film sessions, coaches meetings, that kind of stuff. The key for Kerr is to string together several days of feeling good because he doesn’t want to return, only to go back out again. “If I played, we win of course, so I do feel it’s my fault that we lost”. His intentions are to coach the rest of the series. “But it’s good to be back”.

Steve Kerr was back on the bench for the Warriors in this one, which was great to see and gave the Warriors and emotional boost.

Former Warriors coach Al Attles was honored for his longevity and influence before Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Kerr, who missed the first half of the 2015-16 season after his spinal cord was nicked during surgery and the fluid created a whole host of agonizing problems, has grown accustomed to seeing his team play well without him. He underwent a procedure at Duke University in early May to help alleviate some pain.

“It’s awesome”, Klay Thompson said. The Cavaliers said they wanted to play at a faster pace, and James is setting the tone by getting to the rim four times already.

“This is not going to be a secret that we hold onto and surprise everybody with to trick anyone”, Myers said during an interview on 95.7 The Game on Thursday.

Echo owners need just to say: “Alexa, tell me a Golden State Warriors joke”, or “Alexa, tell me a Cleveland Cavaliers joke”, and the smart speaker will deliver.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue also was thrilled to hear Kerr was back on the opposite bench.