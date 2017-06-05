Warriors lead 86-82 in the 3rd quarter

Golden State, which swept its way into the NBA Finals, have won 13 straight in the playoffs this season and ESPN’s BPI is giving the Stephen Curry-led squad an 85-percent chance to win Game 2.

He ran circles around James during one masterly sequence, then drove left through the paint for a right-handed layup over the star’s outstretched arm during a signature moment in another rout.

Curry was just as carefree when he was actually playing in the game too, hitting his usual deep 3-pointers and just putting Cavaliers players, specifically LeBron James, on the spin cycle on his way to the basket.

At this point, it’s fair to mention the Cavs were down 2-0 to the Warriors a year ago and, for that matter, the familiar 3-1.

LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds. Durant averaged 30.6 points, six rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and one block.

The Warriors are 13-0 to open the postseason and seek true immortality with three more wins.

OAKLAND, Calif. – There was a bit of a sense of calm around the Cleveland Cavaliers as they arrived for Game 2 on Sunday afternoon.

Golden State has extended its record 14-game winning streak in the National Basketball Association playoffs to take a 2-0 lead over Cleveland in the finals series. They continued the frenetic pace and it seemed the Cavaliers could not keep up.

The series received a healthy dose of drama before Sunday’s game when Kerr – who had not coached the Warriors’ previous 11 games after the lingering symptoms from a botched back surgery nearly two years ago worsened two games into Golden State’s first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers – strode into the interview room and declared he was coming back to the sideline in Game 2. “I’m feeling better. I’m feeling more like I did at the end of the regular season”, Kerr said.

“He’s one of the greatest to play this game”, James said of Johnson. “It was just great to be on the sidelines again”. Really good. I’m happy for him, happy for his family.

Word of Kerr’s return quickly spread. In Game 1 of the Finals, he made only three of 16 shots, though he did contribute a strong defensive performance.

“No matter if he’s making them or not, he’s still drawing a lot of attention because he can shoot well”, Durant said. Indeed, they were just three points down going into halftime. “The way he’s handled this whole thing is incredible, just the humility and yet the confidence with which he took the reins”. This kept the Cavaliers from closing the gap and the Warriors won going away. The lead was back up to 12 by the Warriors within a couple of minutes (and Channing Frye got rejected at the rim twice in that stretch).