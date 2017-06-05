Warriors’ Mike Brown expected to coach Game 2

Not to be outdone, the Cavaliers broke a record of their own… by becoming the first team in NBA Finals history to fail to record a single steal in a game.

According to oddsmakers at BetDSI, the Warriors are the favorite at home tonight, as they are getting odds of -8.5 points against the Cavaliers.

Asked if Rihanna’s music was banned from the pre-game locker room musical offerings played by the Warriors, Curry said, “I don’t think it was on there to begin with”. “Sometimes it’s as simple as more effort”.

Kerr watched his Golden State Warriors grab a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals by downing the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-113 Sunday night in another rout, returning to the sideline with a warm welcome from the sellout crowd after a six-week absence. I use it, take the lesson from it, and move on. But very much under control. “Thirty-eight, eight, eight, zero turnovers?”

“When you turn the basketball over, they really make you pay”, Lue said.

Can we get a good game?

Steve Kerr got a front-row seat again for the show, delighted to be back on the bench witnessing those signature moments he has seen so many times before. Particularly in the second half. The game is just so much easier for them due to their star power and absurd riches of shooting talent. But you naturally gravitate to that. Kevin Durant was able to glide to the rim easily throughout the game and was absolutely unstoppable on the break. If you win the last game, you had a great season. The Cavs need him to feast on rebounds, given the Warriors’ issues in that area. The guy was an absolute machine and there was nothing the Cavaliers could do to stop him. Several teams have challenged them, and they have failed. We used to call them “Bastard Screens”. First and foremost, then make sure Golden State’s sharpshooters have a hand in their face. I talk to them. Their defense maintained which is unsafe because they’re due to breakout. We know we’re capable of playing a lot better. “But we can play better”. They willll likely be better today in Game 2. We will play better.

So what has to change in Game 2 for the Cavs to have a chance? I thought that I would go at 19, 20. Part of that is turnovers which lead to easy baskets. I still want to see the Cavs lose, though. Korver, a deadly 3-point shooter, had a reduced role against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

“We had a lot of unforced turnovers”.

The most important thing is the way hes defending,  teammate Draymond Green said. “As players, we do a pretty good job of being able to tune out noise and distractions and stuff on the fly when we need to be able to do what we do on the floor, but still enjoy the atmosphere of the stage that we’re on”. I said, ‘Have fun.’ It’s supposed to be fun. “So when he’s not shooting the ball, that doesn’t take him out of his game, that doesn’t lower his confidence”.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson said he doesn’t care his scoring has dropped so dramatically.

What was your prediction for the series?

Under is 9-1-2 in the last 12 meetings in Golden State. So while he was tweeting Thursday about Santa Claus and Australian Rules Football, Durant was dunking on the sort of nonexistent defense typically seen at an All-Star Game and not the NBA Finals. They are good enough to make the necessary adjustments.

Durant started the third quarter with a quick six points, including a four-point play, but also received his third foul of the night. However, as past year showed us, you should never count these Cavaliers out.