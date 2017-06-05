Warriors offence buries Cavaliers for 2-0 series lead

Durant, Curry and Thompson totaled 87 points as the Warriors turned a hard-fought Game 2 of the NBA Finals into yet another blowout win, 132-113, on Sunday night at Oracle Arena.

Bettors still believe in the Cavaliers at the Mirage sports book, which took a pair of six-figure money-line wagers on Cleveland to beat the Warriors on Sunday night in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

“The intention is to coach tonight and the rest of the series”, said Kerr, who was last on the bench April 19 (April 20, PHL time) for game two of the Warriors’ first round playoff series against Portland.

“The talent on the floor in this series is just unbelievable”, said Kerr, who returned to guide his team from the sideline after a six-week absence with back problems.

GOLDEN State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant says he’s not anxious about Cleveland’s plans to get physical in game two of the National Basketball Association finals today (AEST).

While the Warriors are looking strong they will no doubt be keen to keep their foot on the gas.

If the Golden State Warriors were favourites before the NBA Finals started, they are now unbackable with the Cleveland Cavaliers facing an uphill battle to get back into the series.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS: Cleveland imported talent during the regular season in an effort to get James the help he desired but point guard Deron Williams, shooting guard Kyle Korver and power forward Derrick Williams combined to go scoreless on 0-of-9 shooting off the bench in Game 1.

The Warriors just have so many weapons, so many gifted players operating at a high level, that a team might be able to slow some of them, but not all of them. They came out and tried all that Sunday in Game 2.

Kevin Durant lit up the Cavaliers for 38 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 0 turnovers. Draymond Green had three fouls, and Curry and Klay Thompson had two each by halftime with the Warriors leading 67-64.

“I’m going to pull out the “Win one for the Gipper” speech”, Kerr joked.

James tied Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson for most NBA Finals triple-doubles with eight. That’s far too many extra chances for a team who doesn’t need them. The Cavaliers wore their sleeved black jerseys for the first time since Games 5 and 7 of last year’s Finals, a pair of games they won in Oakland. “He’s been such a big piece of our success the last three years, obviously”, James said.

“We’re going to go home, watch the film, see ways we can be better, see if we can be a lot better defensively and offensively”. Durant shot 13-of-22 and nailed four three-pointers, while also registering just three turnovers.

“The points that I gave up off turnovers – in their building – will electrify the crowd and their team and [are] the things that we have to eliminate”, Curry said.