Warriors pull away in second half for 2-0 NBA Finals lead

The night in question was on January 17, 2014 where Durant scored 54 points on an efficient 19-of-28 shooting from the field along with 5-of-9 from beyond the arc helping the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Warriors.

“Steve’s a fighter and for him to be out there when he has a built-in excuse not to because of the incredible pain he’s under, it’s unbelievable”, Klay Thompson said after the game.

The former Arizona Wildcat has not coached Golden State since late April due to complications from back surgery, and his return is an encouraging sign for his health, considering his medical condition was once deemed to be career-threatening.

The Warriors had a 1-0 lead against LeBron James and the Cavs. Cleveland shot 3 of 20 on 3s in the first half and 8 for 29 total. “I just like who he is as a person, and throughout the course of the playoffs I’ve checked on him and we text and talk”.

James and Love combined to make 24 of 41 shots, while the rest of the team shot just 36 percent with only Irving even reaching double-figures.

He was even seen huffing and puffing as he went to the bench at one point in the third quarter. An off-balance KD flicked the ball up while falling backward and being fouled by Love and got a lucky bounce for a three-point play 7:04 before halftime just after Love had hit a 3 on the other end. “Much more physical today than we were in Game 1”.

Meanwhile, a reporter asked Green after Sunday’s Game 2 win over the Cavaliers, 132-113, how he was able to “restrain yourself emotionally”.

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson scored his first points of the series on a driving dunk midway through the first quarter. Thompson played in his 78th postseason, most in franchise history. Golden State equaled its four turnovers from Game 1 in the initial 5:12.