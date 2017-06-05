Warriors react to Steph putting LeBron in a blender

To correct the Cavaliers’ landslide of mistakes in a disappointing opening to the NBA Finals, LeBron James summoned all his physical gifts Sunday night. They came out and tried all that Sunday in Game 2.

Curry seized command in the third quarter with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Warriors stretched a 67-64 half-time lead to 102-88 entering the fourth quarter. It’s the eighth Finals triple-double of his remarkable career, tying him with Magic Johnson for the National Basketball Association record. It wasn’t even in the top two most impressive lines of the night. Durant and Curry then knocked down 3-pointers 23 seconds apart to balloon the lead to 121-99 and render most of the final 6:18 as garbage time.

Warriors forward Draymond Green says he can see an extra fire in the eyes of Curry and Kevin Durant, who had a game-high 33 points.

The numbers are staggering once again: 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and five blocks.

“I’m not a past guy too much”, he said. “Implore them to win it for me because it’s not important for them to win it for themselves”. But after the game, he said he felt fine and just needed some food and wine two feel better. Kevin Love-who did score 27 points on Sunday-proceeded to brick the follow-up after crashing into his own teammate’s skull.

At halftime of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, head coach Steve Kerr – who had just returned to the sidelines after missing the entire postseason with issues related to back surgery – approached Stephen Curry. “It really is a series that’s just loaded with high-powered weapons all over the floor”.

There are no changes to the starting lineups from Game 1 for either team, which is not a surprise. “Every mistake you make defensively, they make you pay, and you saw that tonight”. “They put us on our heels, and we were able to respond”. Through two games of the 2017 Finals, the occasionally volatile Green has kept his composure so f. James had little help as Love got there late.

He eventually came out with just over four minutes remaining and things already out of reach. Coming to a tough environment, we knew it was going to be tough, but they won the first two games. Kevin Love has been a different player, and is putting up 21 points and 14 rebounds a night. There were few gimmes. “We have got this great plan that for sure is going to just completely stop him”. On Sunday, though, Steve Kerr – healthy enough to coach for the first time since Game 2 of the first round – had the confidence to go for broke without the services of his loud-mouthed, shape-shifting forward. Even that didn’t matter.

One fan was wearing a Warriors hat, but it’s unclear which team the other person was supporting.

And the bad news for the Cavs was the Warriors still weren’t firing on all cylinders. Cleveland simply can’t keep up with the extreme pace that is being pushed on offense by the red-hot combo of Curry and Durant, and that relentless attack is only getting more hard to manage as Thompson starts to show signs of his best.

Granted there were some improvements on the Warriors side as well.

Tristan Thompson has been a total non-factor in this series. And, of course, Pierce still isn’t upset James cooked him for 49 points in a closeout game after Pierce proudly proclaimed he asked to defend LeBron.

Assistant coach Mike Brown took over and went 11-0, completing sweeps over Portland, Utah and San Antonio and taking Thursday’s NBA Finals opener.

The Big Three combine for 75 points as the Cavs fall in Game 2.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals tips off Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. on ABC.