Warriors remain ideal 14-0 in playoffs with Game 2 victory

“Well, it’s been a great run but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series”, Kerr said. “I’m feeling better. I’m feeling more like I did at the end of the regular season”. I wanted to string together a few good days. Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. The Warriors went 11-0 with Brown in charge. And in dishing out 34 assists on 46 made shots, Kerr’s fluid motion offense looked as crisp and unguardable as ever. “I’m more of a present guy so we just got to figure out how we can be better in Game 3”.

The video shows the player putting on the yellow t-shirts that said “all gold everything”. “We play that same game in Cleveland, there’s no way we win”. The turnovers kind of got underneath my skin a little bit and I was letting it affect my mannerisms too much.

He also easily brushed off the talk that his uncertain status over the past six weeks has been a distraction. “And what’s our record now without me?”

Coach Steve Kerr had hoped to be on the bench for Games 1, but opted to stay in the locker room as he continues to recover from difficulties from his back surgery nearly two years ago.

Durant declined to comment on the winning streak, saying he was not going to take a step back until the team claims the Larry O’Brien trophy for its second time in three years. He had back surgeries in 2015 after the team’s championship in his rookie season as coach.

There was some extra star dust at Oracle Arena for game two of the NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be back in black for game two of the 2017 NBA Finals.

The ” pride” uniforms were revealed during game five of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Assistant coach Mike Brown has filled in for Kerr during his absence as the Warriors have gone undefeated in the postseason.

Kerr, the NBA’s reigning coach of the year, has guided the Warriors to the Finals three consecutive seasons.

With the victory, Golden State takes a 2-0 series lead in the Finals.