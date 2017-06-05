Warriors roar to 2-0 NBA Finals lead in Steve Kerr’s return

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

Curry added: “We love his presence”.

With the series heading to Cleveland for two games, the Cavs must hope they can improve again and level the series on home turf.But based on the evidence so far, the Warriors may be simply too good to beat.

At this point, it’s fair to mention the Cavs were down 2-0 to the Warriors a year ago and, for that matter, the familiar 3-1.

The NBA tweeted James tied Magic Johnson on Sunday night for the most triple-doubles (eight) in NBA Finals history.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and came up with some key defensive plays.

James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with Golden State’s depth despite Kevin Love’s 27 points and 19 from Kyrie Irving.

Guard Stephen Curry had a triple-double of his own but also committed eight turnovers.

With Curry also making a triple-double, it was only the second time in play-off history that opposing players have achieved the feat in the same game – the first coming in 1970 by New York Knicks’ Walt Frazier and Milwaukee Buck’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“They play well at home”. “They won their first two games like they’re supposed to”. “Some good things going on but we’ve got to get better”. This was precisely the pitch Golden State’s contingent made to Durant when the team met with him in free agency last July in the Hamptons.

Steve Kerr said Sunday he will coach the Golden State Warriors for the remainder of the NBA Finals after missing the past 11 playoff games with complications from back surgery. “I’ve gotten a lot better, and I feel like I’m back to the baseline of where I was during the regular season when I coached every game”.

“It felt great”, he said.

“It’s just great to see him back”, Lue said.

A year later, Curry returns to the Finals stage with a clean bill of health and with a much better team.

Despite rumours of his return swirling around Warriors practice on Saturday, Kerr’s status remained a mystery until just hours before Game Two.

Right now all that matters is Game 3 on Wednesday. Thanks to seven combined threes from Thompson and Green, the Warriors hit 18 three-pointers, 10 more than the Cavaliers. “Especially a championship team like that, they’re going to thrive off it”, Durant said. And the way he’s handled this whole thing is incredible, just the humility and yet the confidence with which he took the reins.

Their largest lead of the third was 16.

Final score: Warriors 132, Cavs 113.

It only grew from there.

“It’s just like a burning fire in their eye and you know you don’t stand a chance”, Green said. He’s 4-11 from the field with 10 points and 3 turnovers, including a runner at the buzzer before halftime. That’s what they do.

It’s going to take another rally for that to happen again.

Cavaliers fans aired their frustrations on social media following Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals as LeBron James and Co. fell behind the Golden State Warriors 2-0. But if that’s on James’ mind, he isn’t sharing it.

“As much as the comparison wants to be drawn from last year to this year, this is a totally different team”, Irving said. “I’m more of a present guy”.